Dumped! Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) got her crush's hopes up by asking him out on a date — and ended up ditching him on the Thursday, April 6, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Also, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) proved that even though she is completely broken by her mother’s recent death, she is still a damn good surgeon. Here are the five top moments from Thursday’s episode of the hit ABC drama.



Pierce Is Back!

It was Pierce’s first day back to work, and she was not taking it easy. She performed a difficult surgery, even though everyone was doubting her emotional stability. However, she nailed it, and proved the naysayers wrong.

“I’m not doing well,” she said. “I’m doing my job while everyone is staring and telling me I’m not up for it.”

Edwards Has an Admirer

Stephanie Edwards (Jerrika Hinton) was completely convinced that when Issac Cross (Joe Adler) came into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, he was faking having an off-the-wall disease.

“You’re just not that special,” she said. After a series of tests, it turned out the intern actually had abdominal tuberculosis. Luckily, April Kepner (Sarah Drew) was able to cure him before things got worse, which made Edwards feel super guilty.

But when Cross woke up and found out about his illness, all he could do was compliment Edwards. “You are really sexy and pretty and smart,” he said in a daze from medication. She did stay by his side that night, so maybe a resident-intern romance will happen in the near future.

Webber Is Lonely

Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) always argue, but it was on another level this episode. They seemed to be bickering about absolutely nothing, and Ben Warren (Jason George) was starting to think there was a deeper problem at hand.

"He might just be lonely," Bailey’s husband said. Bailey invited Webber to dinner and asked if he and his wife were still not talking, which Webber confirmed. “You have your work wife back — now get your real wife back,” she said. It’s good to see those two actually getting along after all the bickering they’ve done this season!

Riggs Gets Ditched!

After Pierce successfully completed the difficult surgery, Meredith was feeling confident and asked Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) on a not-date.

“It’s two people hanging out to see if we enjoy hanging out,” she said. Right before Meredith was about to leave to meet him, Pierce came home sobbing about her mother, and Meredith realized she couldn’t leave her alone. Riggs showed up and was pretty peeved that she ditched him last minute.

“I have people to take care of, and you are not one of them,” Meredith said before slamming the door in his face. Maybe when Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) said during the beginning of the episode that he didn’t like Riggs, Meredith actually listened.

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Jackson Heals Wounds

Pierce confronted Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) about him not saving her mother’s life, and he knew he had to do something to console her. He came over to her house and brought her mother’s medical records to show her how sick she was.

“She was pretending that she didn’t know she was sick,” he told her. He also brought along a bunch of photos Pierce’s mom traveling the world after she got her diagnosis. Jackson assured Pierce that her mom came to him because she knew she was dying and knew he could take care of her daughter.

“You and I are kind of like family,” he said. Uh-oh, April! Could a romance be on the way for these two?

Tell Us: Do you think Jackson and Maggie will hook up?

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

