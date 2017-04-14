Welcome to the mile-high club! Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) got frisky on a plane on the Thursday, April 13, episode of Grey’s Anatomy.



The two happened to be on the same flight, which was particularly awkward given that Meredith dumped him last week. After the plane experienced extreme turbulence, the doctors had to work together and perform an impromptu surgery to save a man’s life. Check out the five biggest moments from the dramatic episode!

Tight Squeeze

Meredith was on a plane heading to a conference and somehow ended up sitting in the same row as Riggs, much to her displeasure. He kept trying to pressure her to talk to him, but she just wanted to be left alone. “I told you, we’re done. We’re not messing around,” she said.

He ended up following her into the bathroom, which seemed creepy until she ultimately gave in to his advances. The two hooked up in the single-user bathroom, but Meredith still didn’t want to commit. “What happened back there changes nothing,” she informed him.

Traumatic Reminders

The plane started having severe turbulence and passengers starting getting critically injured. The experience was triggering to Meredith, who had flashbacks to when she was in a plane crash that killed her sister, Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh). However, she had to get out of her own head and tend to the passengers.

“OK, let’s go,” Meredith said to Riggs once the turbulence died down. She knew she didn’t have time to get upset.

Surgery in the Stratosphere

One passenger on the plane had a brain bleed after hitting the ceiling of the plane, and Meredith had to perform surgery. She used a single syringe, a cup and a straw to operate in the first-class area of the plane. Riggs thought the plan was completely crazy, but he knew he had to help.

“Mer, I’m here. We’re going to do this together,” he told her. Even though the surgery seemed almost impossible due to the lack of equipment and the constant turbulence, Mer helped save his life until the plane landed, and the patient could get proper medical attention. Meredith Grey is basically the definition of a superwoman.

Flirty New Friends

A dentist who was also on the plane tried to assist patients as much as he could, and he was getting super flirty with Meredith. “That was amazing,” he complimented Meredith after the operation.

Riggs wasn’t without an admirer either. He helped a flight attendant when she broke her wrist during the flight, and she decided to ask for his phone number. She claimed she wanted to call him about her wrist, but it was clearly a lie. “Your regular doctor can take care of that,” replied Riggs, who is obviously hung up on Meredith.

Together at Last?

Meredith was pretty adamant about keeping her distance from Riggs, even after the plane landed. He made gestures about getting a hotel together, but she kept shutting him down. Riggs told her she needed to stop being so scared of being happy and move on from her late husband, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

“I’m not scared. I’m making a choice,” she responded. However, she then gave the situation some serious thought and came to a shocking decision.

“It better be a nice hotel,” she said. In other words, it looks like Meredith and Riggs are back on, at least for now. Given their history, it's anyone's guess if this is actually going to last.

