War isn’t civil — especially not at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. On the Thursday, March 9, episode, the divided doctors of Grey’s Anatomy continued to feud over the hospital’s leadership (but seriously, how could you not be Team Webber?), and naturally, drama ensued both in and out of the operating room. Here were the seven most shocking moments.



1. Meredith returned to the hospital.

She's back! At the beginning of the episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) made a not-so-triumphant return as chief of general surgery. While the majority of Team Webber gave Meredith a hard time for not standing her ground, she argued that she really didn’t have a choice: “Dr. Webber asked me to come back — there was no folding.”

April (Sarah Drew), who was “interim chief” during Meredith’s absence, clearly enjoyed her brief taste of power and begrudgingly handed the reins back over.

2. Catherine and April joined forces.

We already knew that Catherine (Debbie Allen) was a force to be reckoned with, and with her help, April might just become the next superstar surgeon. Catherine not-so-slyly mentioned the Avery Trauma Center in Chicago, and indicated that April could take on a big-time role there. When April expressed a bit of self-doubt, Catherine reminded her: “A title is only as good as the person who earned it.” You tell ‘em.

3. Amelia and Owen were face-to-face.

Things haven’t exactly been going so well in Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) marriage lately. In fact, since Amelia’s been hiding out at Stephanie’s (Jerrika Hinton) apartment, the couple haven’t seen each other in quite some time. That all changed, however, when Amelia was lured back to the hospital by Maggie (Kelly McCreary), who was treating a nun with a brain aneurysm.

After the covert operation, Amelia tried to sneak out of the hospital without seeing Owen. But when a trauma patient arrived to the loading dock, and Owen called out for neuro, Amelia rushed over to the gurney, saying, “Neuro’s here.” After the surgery (the patient didn’t make it), the couple were forced to confront their emotions, and ultimately, their marriage. It’s clearly going to be a rocky road ahead, but when Owen asked Amelia, “Do you want to be married to me?” she immediately responded, “Yes.”

Richard Cartwright/ABC

4. Alex and DeLuca made up (well, sort of).

Alex (Justin Chambers) was back in the pediatric wing (where he most definitely belongs), and surprise, so was DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). As the awkward pair shared an elevator ride together, however, they more or less made peace. When it came down to it, curing sick babies was what mattered. “It’s kids,” Karev told DeLuca.

5. Jackson and Catherine fought over Mennick.

In keeping with the title of the episode, the aptly chosen “Civil War,” Jackson (Jesse Williams) defiantly drew the battle lines with his mother over the Webber-Mennick controversy. Actually, Jackson told his mother he planned on using his role on the hospital’s board to supercede her authority. “I’m gonna go to the governing board — I’m gonna get Richard back in and Mennick out,” Jackson matter-of-factly told Catherine. “I’m going over your head.” Well, he clearly didn't realize who he was messing with.

Richard Cartwright/ABC

6. Webber walked in on Arizona and Eliza.

Up until tonight, Webber (James Pickens Jr.) had no idea that Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) was effectively playing both sides of the fence by not disclosing her growing relationship with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital resident villain, Eliza Mennick (Marika Dominczyk). But that all changed this week when Webber accidentally walked in on Arizona and Eliza in the middle of a makeout session. The look on his face told Us that his dynamic with Arizona is probably (read: definitely) about to change.

Richard Cartwright/ABC

7. Riggs asked Meredith on a date.

Throughout the episode, tensions mounted between Alex and Riggs (Martin Henderson) over their differing opinions on how to treat a pediatric heart patient. After Alex complained to Meredith about it, Meredith went straight to Riggs and told him, “If you want to get anywhere with me, messing with Alex is not the way.” Things could definitely get messy, especially since many fans are convinced that Alex and Mer are destined for each other.

In the last few moments of the episode, Riggs asked Meredith out. She didn’t accept (or reject) him then and there, and he told her not to give him an answer until she knew for sure.

Tell Us: Should Meredith and Riggs finally start dating?

Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!