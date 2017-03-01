The gang’s all here! A new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, February 28, and the whole cast is back to kick some major alien butt. Watch it above!

All your faves from the first film are returning for round two: Chris Pratt as Star-Lord a.k.a Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as the adorable Baby Groot. The trailer features a few new characters too, including Kurt Russell, who is playing Peter’s father, Ego.



Peter has been searching for his dad for years, and the father-son duo finally come face to face in the last few dramatic moments of the trailer. “After all these years, I’ve found you,” Ego says, to which Quill responds, “Who the hell are you?” Ego shockingly announces, “I’m your dad, Peter.”

While there’s definitely drama, it seems the film didn’t lose its signature sense of humor either. Rocket Raccoon is already serving up jokes in the trailer. “So we’re saving the Galaxy again?” he says. “Awesome! You know, we’re really going to be able to jack up our prices if we’re two-time Galaxy savers.”

To top it all off, it seems Peter and Gamora’s flirting will continue, too! The trailer shows a sweet dance scene between Star-Lord and the assassin.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.

