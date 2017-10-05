Calling all gladiators! Guillermo Diaz dished on what’s in the works for his character, Huck, on the last season of Scandal.



“It’s funny. Huck is the one character that has sort of made a big change and he’s kind of the voice of reason and sanity right now on the show, which is weird because he’s usually not,” Diaz, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly at Halloween Horror Nights' opening night press event in September. “But we’re just sort of [filming] the fifth episode for this ending season, so I don’t know what’s going to happen beyond that. But right now he’s real chill, making sure everybody’s OK, that type of thing. I’m sure it’s going to turn soon, turn dark.”

On the hit political drama, Huck’s colleague Quinn (Katie Lowes), whom he shares a romantic history with, is pregnant with her fiancé Charlie’s (George Newbern) baby. However, many Scandal devotees suspect that Quinn is actually carrying Huck’s baby!

Diaz weighed in on the speculations during his chat with Us. “You never know. Right now we think it’s Charlie’s, but it could be,” he teased. “You never know.”

The ABC star also opened up about the somber tone on set as the cast prepares to wrap up the series. “Shonda [Rhimes] is giving it 150 percent this season. I think we all are because we know it’s the final season, so everybody’s giving it their all,” he said. “Once in a while we’ll all look at each other and think, ‘Oh, that’s it. This is it. This is the last time I’m going to be doing this.’”

The Weeds alum has full confidence that fans will appreciate the series’ finale. “I think so, for sure [they’ll be happy],” he vowed to Us.

Bellamy Young, who portrays Mellie Grant, recently spoke to Us in August about her thoughts on the show’s conclusion. “We cry twice a day. And I don’t see that stopping,” she told Us in August. “I guess people will have grief fatigue but I feel like we will pace ourselves. It makes everything so dear, so precious.”



Scott Foley, who plays Jake Ballard, added to Us at the time, “I’m sad! I’m really sad it’s going to end. I love so many things about this job, from the story, to the writing, to the people that I work with, to the commute — I just love the whole thing.”



Scandal airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

