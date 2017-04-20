Blonds do it better! Blake Shelton took a drastic step to make fun of fellow coach Adam Levine’s new locks on the Tuesday, April 18, episode of The Voice. During the second round of live performances on the NBC competition show, Gwen Stefani also took a moment to brag to her boyfriend, Shelton, about her awesome team. Check out the five craziest moments from Tuesday’s episode.



Blake goes blond

After Levine debuted his new bleached blond hair on Monday’s episode, Shelton couldn’t help himself, sporting a blond wig during Tuesday's introductions. “What is on your head?” Levine asked the country star.

“Exactly,” Shelton responded. Although the fake ’do was funny, Levine and Stefani pull off the lighter locks far better than Shelton does, if you ask Us.

Gwen has an admirer!

Quizz Swanigan was the youngest contestant in Voice history, and he sang “My Girl” by The Temptations this week in honor of a crush he has in his eighth-grade class. However, he also seemed to have a bit of a crush on coach Stefani, too.

“I could look at you all day. Sorry, Blake,” Quizz told the No Doubt singer. Shelton better watch out!

Adam has an early midlife crisis

One of Adam’s team members, 18-year-old Josh West, decided to sing classic rock song “More Than a Feeling” by the band Boston. The throwback tune and Josh’s long locks were definitely making the Maroon 5 frontman nostalgic for his youth.

“In a few more years, you can probably sing with my band because I’ll be too old,” Levine quipped. After West performed, Adam was clearly impressed: “Dude, you’re 18, man. … The fact that you’re that good a singer and you have hair like that really pisses me off.”

Chris Haston/NBC

Gwen gloats to Blake

Stefani stole Brennley Brown from Team Blake a couple of weeks back, and after Brown's performance during Tuesday’s episode, Blake said he regretted letting her go. However, he is glad she went to his girlfriend’s team because he thinks they are a “deadly combination.”

“I’ll just say Blake, you’re right,” Stefani said. “You made a huge mistake, and it was a great gift for me.” She was not going to let him slide with that one!

Trae Patton/NBC

Adam bounces off the walls

Levine has always appeared to be a bit dumbfounded by his team member Jesse Larson’s ability to sing. So after the performer delivered a classic Stevie Wonder song on Tuesday, the coach could not stay in his seat.

“Just so you all know, that was by far the best vocal of the night,” Levine exclaimed. “You’re like this wizard from another planet. You’re like white CeeLo [Green], man. … You blow my mind.” It looks like someone has a favorite!

The three contestants moving on to the next round from Stefani's team are Brown, Troy Ramey and Hunter Plake. Jesse Larson, Mark Isaiah and Lilli Passero advanced to the top 12 from Levine's team.

Tell Us: What do you think of Shelton and Stefani's banter?

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

