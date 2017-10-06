Kevin Mazur/WireImage

All Gwen Stefani wants for Christmas is Blake Shelton! The singer released a holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas on Friday, October 6, and it includes several references to her boyfriend as well as a wedding ring!



As Us Weekly previously reported, the album includes a duet with the country crooner titled "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," where the Grammy-winner, 48, sings, "I wanna thank you baby, you make it feel like Christmas."

While the record features the No Doubt singer's covers of classics like "Jingle Bells" and "Let It Snow," it's the new songs written by Stefani that sound as if they're all about Shelton.



Yay #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas is here!! Order & stream now gwenstefani.com ☃🎄💋 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

On "My Gift is You," The Voice coach calls the "Came Here to Forget" singer her "best friend" and croons, “Don't need no money / Don't need a thing / I don't even need a wedding ring / All I need is love and the truth / And I got it / My gift is you."

There's another nod to Shelton's azure eyes on "Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes Before You."

“Now I’ve got you / Everything’s feeling brand new / I’ve never kissed anyone with blue eyes before you / I’m hearing silver bells when your lips do what they do.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2015 that Stefani and Shelton were dating, and the two have been inseparable since then. Most recently, the "Make Me Like You" singer shared a sweet post sporting Van shoes with Shelton’s face on them, and on Tuesday, October 3, he posted a sweet birthday message to his blonde beauty.

