We’re not crying, you’re crying. Blake Shelton’s new track, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” is inspired by his romance with Gwen Stefani — and the music video features her children!

In the emotional video released on Friday, September 8, the country star, 41, portrays a wedding singer at the nuptials for an older couple who weds in the company of their children, grandchildren, family and friends.

At the reception following the ceremony, the 47-year-old “Rich Girl” singer’s oldest sons, Kingston, 10 and Zuma, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, have an adorable cameo as they take to the dance floor dressed to the nines in suits. “The Sweet Escape” vocalist and Rossdale, 51, are also mom to Apollo, 2.

While The Voice coach and the “Hollaback Girl” songstress have no plans to walk down the aisle yet, the heartfelt song seems to serve as a nod to their love.

“Girl, it’s high time, I tell ya / No more messing around. Time to lay these cards on the table /A nd just throw it on out,” Shelton croons in the record. “I’m talking’ you and me with the same street name / Same last name. same everything. It’s a real thing, a how I feel thing / So I’mma go on and take a swing.”

The “Honey Bee” songster and the fashion designer met on the set of The Voice and Us Weekly exclusively revealed their relationship in November 2015. Although the couple has yet to announce their plans to tie the knot, multiple sources close to the “A Guy With a Girl” artist told Us in September 2016 that the duo “want to get married” very soon. “They are both very, very happy,” the insider confirmed. “Blake is having the time of his life with Gwen and feels so comfortable around her.”

