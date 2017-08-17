The Cromwell family is flying toward a spooky family reunion! Several cast members of Disney Channel’s Halloweentown are reuniting at the 2017 Spirit of Halloweentown festival in St. Helens, Oregon, in mid-October.

Kimberly J. Brown, who played Marnie in all three Halloweentown movies, posted a video to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, August 15, to share the news. The former child star, 32, said J. Paul Zimmerman (Dylan) and Judith Hoag (Gwen) will also join in on the fun. Emily Roeske, who played Sophie, may make it if her schedule allows.

The group is coming together to honor their former costar Debbie Reynolds. The legendary Singing in the Rain actress died at age 84 in December 2016, one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away.

“This year we wanted to do something extra special. Unfortunately, late last year we lost the incomparable Debbie Reynolds, who played Grandma Aggie. And while I was so sad, I was also happy for her that she was at peace with her daughter Carrie, whom she loved so much," Brown said in the video. “We wanted to do a special tribute to her and her role as Grandma Aggie and have a small monument set up there for her. So we’re going to do that this year during the lighting ceremony.”

The original Halloweentown movie debuted in 1998 and was filmed in St. Helens, Oregon. Each year, the town decorates the streets to replicate the scenes from the franchise. The event will include a casting of a "spell" from the movie and a lighting of a huge jack-o'-lantern in the Town Square.

The lighting ceremony and monument reveal is scheduled for Saturday, October 14.

