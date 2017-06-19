Ah-mazing! The cast of Happy Endings is down for a revival, star Casey Wilson exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“I wish! There's always talk about it but there never seems to come together,” Wilson, 36, told Us. “The cast is so close and we all remain hopeful. And I hope that if it ever happens it would be not before too long before it got too weird.”

Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images

The comedy, based on six dysfunctional best friends living in Chicago, was cancelled by ABC after three seasons in 2013. Wilson played Penny in the beloved sitcom and starred alongside Eliza Coupe (Jane), Elisha Cuthbert (Alex), Zachary Knighton (Dave), Adam Pally (Max) and Damon Wayans Jr. (Brad).

Wilson said that it “would be a dream” to get the gang to reunite onscreen again. “We did a live reading for charity last year and it was so much fun to get back together,” she told Us. “People who have seen it really love it, but some people didn't even see it. And I hate those people. No, I'm just kidding!”

Penny, a hopeless romantic, had plenty of memorable moments on the series. She once pretended to be a hipster, could magically speak Italian when she got drunk, became terrified of Jane when they took a self-defense class and carried Max as her baby during a Halloween bash. For Wilson, imagining Penny as a mom in the present day is, well, a “scary” prospect.



“I feel like in some alter-universe Penny is a mom with Max, Adam Pally's character. I fear for the child — the level of narcissism and laziness that Penny would bring to the table as a mother,” Wilson joked to Us. “I’m sure she's very loving, but she's certainly self-centered. I would be a little terrified.”

Check out the rest of Wilson’s Q&A in our Now and Then series:

US WEEKLY: Did you and your now husband, creator David Caspe, keep it a secret that you were dating while filming?

CASEY WILSON: We did! We did. We started dating after the first season in the summer and so we really kept it so secretive and then when we finally told everyone, everyone was like, ‘Of course we knew. Who cares and we’re adults. We’re basically glad you finally found someone!’ That was their attitude to me. It’s not the UN. I don’t think anyone was horrified or it was scandalous.

US: Has he thought of any new story lines he would love the characters do if the show ever came back?

CW: The writers all collaborated again and they did a funny opening for this episode they wrote for the future that we performed. It opened with Penny with a husband and kids in a kitchen and it's like, 'Wow, Penny really has her life together. She is married and she has kids.' And then they pull back and realize that Penny was just in a Williams-Sonoma demo kitchen and nothing has changed. But I suspect all of the story lines would find most of the characters — those six don't seem capable of change.

US: Did you have a favorite scene or episode?

CW: Oh my gosh, so many. I loved the episode where Pally and I became addicted to Nochetussin, which is what we had to use instead of NyQuil because we couldn't clear NyQuil. This is based off my sister-in-law. She used to take NyQuil midday if she was dating someone and needed to text them but didn’t want to seem so desperate. So she would take that, pass out and then retain her power in the morning. God bless her, she’s hilarious. She used to do that in college so my husband put it in the show.

US: Did you take any props home with you?

CW: No, and I should have, I should have. I wanted to take a parrot from this whole episode [“Fowl Play/Date”] I did with Damon Wayans Jr. where we killed Elisha Cuthbert's parrot, but then I was like, 'What am I going to do with a stuffed parrot?' Then I came to my senses.

US: Who are you the closest with from the cast?

CW: I would say Pally and I are probably the closest but I text with all of them. I was just texting with Eliza and actually just spoke with Elisha yesterday and everyone is in each other’s lives wishing everyone so much love and success. I think everyone just misses everyone.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!