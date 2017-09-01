‘Harry Potter’ Fans Celebrate Albus Potter’s First Day at Hogwarts

All aboard! Harry Potter fans are celebrating Harry Potter’s son Albus Severus boarding the Hogwarts Express to head to the famous wizarding school on September 1, 2017.

In the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows, which takes place 19 years after the book ends, Harry and his wife, Ginny Weasley, bring their three kids — James Sirius, Albus Severus and Lily Luna — to King’s Cross station on this very date. Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are also sending their children off to school, as well as Draco Malfoy and his wife.

J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to remind fans of today’s significance. “Today’s the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King’s Cross for the first time #19yearslater,” she tweeted on Friday.

The author also made a joke after she accidentally tweeted about the milestone last year. “Hmm. It is strange to think that Albus has been boarding the train for a whole year in the West End, but that’s magic for you #CursedChild,” she wrote.

The Hogwarts Express scene also marks the very beginning of the stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which picks up right after the epilogue and follows Albus and his BFF Scorpius’ adventures at Hogwarts. The show premiered in London in July 2016, and the screenplay was turned into a book that was released around the same time. (Cursed Child will be coming to Broadway in Spring 2018.)

Harry Potter fans flooded the London train station at 11 a.m., the exact time the train departs, to celebrate the series’ ending. Many showed up in Hogwarts robes, cloaks, Gryffindor scarves and more to get a glimpse of Platform 9 and 3/4.

