Harry Styles arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 22, 2015. Credit: C Flanigan/Getty Images

Mark your calendars! Harry Styles announced in a mysterious TV ad that his debut solo single will be released on Friday, April 7.

In the 30-second commercial, which first aired in the U.K. on Saturday, March 25, the former One Direction singer walks through a cloud of smoke in a dark room. At the end of the ad, his green eyes gaze into the camera before the date "April 7th" appears on a black screen. A piano instrumental is heard in the background throughout the ad.

Though some fans speculated that the announcement might be for Styles' debut solo album, multiple sources told Billboard that it's for his first single. The news outlet previously confirmed that Styles, 23, signed a recording contract with Columbia Records, the same label behind One Direction.

The British boyband's fans have been freaking out on Twitter for much of Saturday. Hours before Styles' music announcement, his former bandmate Liam Payne shared that he and girlfriend Cheryl Cole welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.



"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" Payne, 23, captioned a sweet photo with his newborn son. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!"



Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2016 that One Direction had split.

