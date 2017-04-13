There’s a new bromance brewing! This week’s Saturday Night Live host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Harry Styles teamed up for a series of promo spots for the April 15 episode.



The first clip features the Tonight Show host and the singer fighting for the spotlight by continually blocking each other’s shots and pushing each other away. In the following segment, the two snap their fingers in sync — communicating purely through their eye language.



Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The trio of promos ends with a blooper — in which the former One Direction member bursts into laughter midway through uttering his own name.



Neither the comedian, 42, nor the musical artist, 23, is new to the SNL stage at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. Fallon was a cast member of the show from 1998 to 2004. He was best known for hosting the "Weekend Update" segment alongside Tina Fey from 2000 to 2004.



Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As for the X Factor UK alum, he previously appeared as a musical guest as part of One Direction along with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. The British boy band was featured on three episodes between 2012 and 2014. During those appearances, Styles even tried his hand at comedy in segments with Sofia Vergara, Paul Rudd and Amy Adams.



But the appearance this Saturday will mark Styles’ first as a solo artist. His single — the ballad “Sign of the Times” — was released on April 7 and has already topped charts in more than 84 countries. The Holmes Chapel, U.K., native’s self-titled debut album will be released on May 12 around the world.



Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This week’s Saturday Night Live will also be the first episode to air live simultaneously in every time zone in the United States: 11:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 p.m. Central, 9:30 p.m. Mountain and 8:30 p.m. Pacific.



