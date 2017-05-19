Could he be any cuter? Harry Styles joined James Corden for The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke on Thursday, May 18 — and the singer made Us swoon in more ways than one.



The 23-year-old singer started off the drive by talking about his last go-round on Carpool Karaoke with former band One Direction. “I feel like I have more control of the buttons,” Styles said. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2016 that One Direction’s extended hiatus had become a permanent split.

Terence Patrick/CBS

During the 13-minute segment, the former boy bander got emotional while belting out “Sign of the Times,” his first single off his self-titled debut album. “It makes me cry performing it sometimes,” he revealed. “I find it quite emotional, in like, a cool way.”



Styles and Corden, 38, went on to hilariously swap shirts. Corden tried to pull off Styles’ floral-printed shirt, leaving the rocker with a navy polo shirt. The “Sweet Creature” singer also showed off a form-fitting gold top, which he said was a little too “nippley” for his taste, and a sheer mesh tank.

How else did they spend their time? The British stars rocked out to Outkast’s “Hey Ya” and reenacted iconic scenes from Notting Hill and Titanic. Watch some of the highlights in the video above!

