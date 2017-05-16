That face! Harry Styles couldn't hold it together when his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner was brought up during his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, May 15. Watch the hilarious moment in the video above!

Fellow guest Aaron Taylor-Johnson name-dropped the 21-year-old model when he revealed that his chickens are named after the famous Kardashian family.

"I think the first two [that died] were Kim and Khloe," Taylor-Johnson, 26, said. "There's Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kris and Caitlyn. And they are called the Kardash-ikens."

At mention of Kendall, Styles, 23, reached for his mug, kept his head down and later clapped. He squirmed even more with the actor's next comment.

"They lay [eggs] every day," Taylor-Johnson said.

With that, Styles took another swig of his drink and grinned.

"Do they lay every day, Harry?" Corden, 38, asked, leading Styles to look behind him, refusing to respond.

Styles and the model briefly dated in 2013, but have reunited several times since splitting. The reality star is now dating A$AP Rocky while Styles has been linked to blogger Tess Ward.

The "Sign of the Times" singer, who just dropped his self-titled debut album, will be on The Late Late Show all week. On Monday, Corden revealed that the former One Directioner will also be taking a spin with him.

"I've arranged for Mr. Harry Styles, he’s going to help me get to work on Thursday in a brand new Carpool Karaoke," he said. "You don’t want to miss it."

The Late Late Show airs weekdays on CBS at 12:37 a.m.

