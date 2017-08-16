Oops. HBO Nordic in Spain accidentally released an unaired, upcoming episode of Game of Thrones.

This season’s sixth episode, set to air on Sunday, August 20, first appeared on file-sharing websites and via a Reddit post on Wednesday, August 16. The episode was live for an hour before HBO caught wind of the accidental leak and removed the video.

“We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO Espana platforms,” a spokesperson for HBO Europe said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday. “The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized.”

Fans of the medieval fantasy series took to Twitter to express their surprise.

me after watching the ending of that game of thrones leak #GoTS7e6 pic.twitter.com/hsHBBSjU0X — fey (@feyabels) August 16, 2017

The greatest mistake in my life was watching this Episode 6 leak. Now I'm gonna be in my feelings all week #GoTS7e6 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FMIJYELauV — 🔥Yubaba🔥 (@Jayonce_Inc) August 16, 2017

Me after watching the ending of that game of thrones leak #GoTS7e6 pic.twitter.com/snFT4FfTgT — Harriet (@HGallimore21) August 16, 2017

The network confirmed that the episode’s unintentional release “is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S.” in which hackers allegedly stole 1.5 terabytes of stolen data from the network’s servers and published Game of Thrones script outlines.

While the hackers did not leak full episodes, the hit show has been subjected to several leaks in the past. In 2015, hackers leaked the first four episodes of season 5 after gaining access to advanced screeners sent to members of the press. The following year, a HBO subsidiary accidentally released a season 6 episode one day early.

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

