Heather Morris has a theory about why she was sent home on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, despite receiving the first perfect score.



The Glee actress, 30, explained in a new interview that she thinks her partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, being sidelined by a calf injury affected the audience votes.



“They weren’t really getting the relationship we were having … they just kind of saw what happened with him and I had to form this new relationship with a new partner … so they kind of lost that,” Morris said on the Ladygang Podcast on Tuesday, July 18. “It lost interest.”



Beyoncé’s former backup dancer also denied that she had an unfair advantage due to her professional dance background. “They watch it and they want to believe, ‘She’s a dancer, it’s not fair, she knows exactly how to do all those things’ … I cannot do ballroom [dancing],” she explained. “It’s unbelievably hard … it’s so challenging.”

Despite her shocking elimination just five weeks into the season in April, Morris was glad to be was invited to dance in the season finale episode nonetheless. “That was great, I was really really happy about that,” she added.



