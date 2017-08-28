They’re finally back! The first glimpse into the Heathers reboot is here and it’s just as fierce as we had hoped it would be.

“The killer cult classic is back,” the teaser promises. In the 30-second video posted on Sunday, August 27, high school student Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) stands in awe and terror as she watches the dubious clique of girls all named Heather strut down the hallway to the beat of Phantogram’s “Run Run Blood.” Clad in flashy gold jewelry, fur coats and fishnets, the tumultuous trio looks fearless and trendy as ever!

The millennial version of the 1988 dark comedy retells the tale of two high school students, Veronica and J.D. (James Scully) who plot to murder the close-knit clan of Heathers while making their deaths appear as suicides.



An official Instagram account for the forthcoming 10-episode series unveiled a series of pictures and clips introducing the cast of characters who roam the halls of Westerburg High School, including Heather Duke, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara, J.D., Veronica and Betty Finn.

Members of the original cast will guest-star in the highly-anticipated anthology series. Shannen Doherty, who portrayed Heather Duke in the ‘80s film, took to Instagram in November 2016 to announce her role in the reboot’s pilot.

Selma Blair also joins the cast as the modern-day Heather Duke’s stepmother who doubles as a methanol-smoking stripper.

Heathers premieres on the Paramount Network in 2018.

