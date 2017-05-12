Grab your remotes and take a seat, TV fans! While many shows are on hiatus until fall, a lot of your favorite series are returning to the small screen this summer — and a handful of exciting new series are also making their debut.
From season 5 of Nashville to Kylie Jenner’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie, here are all the summer TV premiere dates that have Us excited to sit back, relax and binge-watch. Check them out below:
MAY:
Sunday, May 14
Invite Only Cabo, 9 p.m. ET, Bravo
Friday, May 19
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3, Netflix
Thursday, May 25
Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, 10 p.m. ET, WE tv
Wednesday, May 31
Kingdom: Season 3, 8 p.m. ET, DIRECTV NOW
JUNE:
Thursday, June 1
Nashville: Season 5, 9 p.m. ET, CMT
Sunday, June 4
Fear the Walking Dead: Season 3, 9 p.m. ET, AMC
Friday, June 9
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5, Netflix
Saturday, June 10
Orphan Black: Season 5, 10 p.m. ET, BBC America
Tuesday, June 13
Face Off: Season 12, 9 p.m. ET, Syfy
Tuesday, June 20
Queen Sugar, 10 p.m. ET, OWN
Thursday, June 22
The Night Shift: Season 4, 10 p.m. ET, NBC
Wednesday, June 28
Younger: Season 3, 10 p.m. ET, TV Land
Thursday, June 29
Big Brother: Season 19, 9 p.m. ET, CBS
JULY:
Thursday, July 6
Life of Kylie, 10 p.m. ET, E!
Sunday, July 9
Candy Crush: Season 1, 9 p.m. ET, CBS
Tuesday, July 11
The Fosters: Season 5, Freeform
Sunday, July 16
Game of Thrones: Season 7, HBO
Monday, July 24
Midnight, Texas: Season 1, 10 p.m. ET, NBC
AUGUST:
Saturday, August 5
Sharknado 5, 8 p.m. ET, Syfy
Friday, August 18
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1, Netflix
