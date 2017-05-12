Grab your remotes and take a seat, TV fans! While many shows are on hiatus until fall, a lot of your favorite series are returning to the small screen this summer — and a handful of exciting new series are also making their debut.

From season 5 of Nashville to Kylie Jenner’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie, here are all the summer TV premiere dates that have Us excited to sit back, relax and binge-watch. Check them out below:

Mark Levine/ABC via Getty Images

MAY:

Sunday, May 14

Invite Only Cabo, 9 p.m. ET, Bravo

Friday, May 19

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3, Netflix

Thursday, May 25

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, 10 p.m. ET, WE tv

Wednesday, May 31

Kingdom: Season 3, 8 p.m. ET, DIRECTV NOW

JUNE:

Thursday, June 1

Nashville: Season 5, 9 p.m. ET, CMT

Sunday, June 4

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 3, 9 p.m. ET, AMC

Friday, June 9

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5, Netflix

Saturday, June 10

Orphan Black: Season 5, 10 p.m. ET, BBC America

Tuesday, June 13

Face Off: Season 12, 9 p.m. ET, Syfy

Tuesday, June 20

Queen Sugar, 10 p.m. ET, OWN

Thursday, June 22

The Night Shift: Season 4, 10 p.m. ET, NBC

Wednesday, June 28

Younger: Season 3, 10 p.m. ET, TV Land

Thursday, June 29

Big Brother: Season 19, 9 p.m. ET, CBS

JULY:

Thursday, July 6

Life of Kylie, 10 p.m. ET, E!

Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment

Sunday, July 9



Candy Crush: Season 1, 9 p.m. ET, CBS

Tuesday, July 11

The Fosters: Season 5, Freeform

Sunday, July 16

Game of Thrones: Season 7, HBO

Monday, July 24

Midnight, Texas: Season 1, 10 p.m. ET, NBC

AUGUST:

Saturday, August 5

Sharknado 5, 8 p.m. ET, Syfy

Friday, August 18

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1, Netflix

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!