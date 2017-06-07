‘Flip or Flop Vegas’ Renewed for a Second Season: Details!

HGTV

Sold! HGTV has renewed Flip or Flop Vegas for a second season, the network announced on Monday, June 5, according to The Wrap.

The series stars husband and wife duo Bristol and Aubrey Marunde as they renovate and sell Las Vegas homes. “Bristol and Aubrey have clearly resonated with fans of house flipping,” John Feld, senior vice president of programming for HGTV, said in a statement, per The Wrap. “When you blend the Marundes’ business savvy and fun chemistry with an electric city like Las Vegas, you’ve got a winner.”

The couple previously told Us Weekly that they work well together because they stay in their lanes. “Aubrey lets me do the construction, and I let her do the design,” MMA fighter Bristol told Us in March. Aubrey added, “We don’t have disagreements. In our relationship, it’s pretty happy!”



Aubrey told Us that her job is to give the homes a “glam” touch. “I bring in a lot of chandeliers and lighting and hardware and things that take the properties over the top,” she said.

The home renovation series is a spinoff of Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s original California-based reality show, which began in 2013 and has run for eight seasons. The Sin City-set show was the first of five Flip or Flop spinoffs to premiere. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, HGTV is also debuting Flip or Flop shows in Atlanta, Nashville, Texas and Chicago.

Flip or Flop Vegas airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

