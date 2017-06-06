The stakes are high for Drew Scott. In back-to-back seasons of HGTV’s renovation competition Brother vs. Brother, he’s lost to twin Jonathan. But for the fifth go-round — set in Galveston, Texas — Drew refuses to fail.

“I put out any positive vibe I could possibly put out to beat him,” he tells Us. Still, Jonathan isn’t sweating: “When you’re this good, you just don’t have to try hard.”

Drew, engaged to Linda Phan, and Jonathan, dating Jacinta Kuznetsov, share more with Us.



Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Us Weekly: Biggest obstacle this time?

Jonathan Scott: The last two seasons we filmed in Las Vegas. But we wanted to mix it up, so we decided to take it to the beach. Galveston was amazing because the prices are very affordable. But we’ve never done waterfront houses on stilts before!

Drew Scott: I chose the most challenging home ever. It should have been condemned! And I had to turn it into something of worth to beat him.

Us: Favorite room renovation?

JS: I’m all about outdoor spaces. I took the back garage and created this insane margarita bar. The deck that I added is massive, and the view is fantastic. You’ll see some surfer influence in there.

DS: I’m not going to ruin my secret!

JS: That’s like telling someone you have great news you’re not telling.

DS: OK, I have one major, overarching strategy that beats Jonathan in my mind. But I’m not going to say.

Us: Any hijinks?

JS: Drew has taken his pranks to an unethical level: He took me out boating and dumped me in the middle of the bay fully clothed. Then he took off!

DS: I gave you a floatie! He acts like he’s all innocent, but that was my response to him pushing me into the water the week earlier.



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Us: Drew, is house flipping your priority over wedding planning?

DS: We’re doing it at the same time. The cake could melt, the music could not work and I’m still going to have a great time. It’s all about having family and friends together.

Brother vs. Brother airs on HGTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.

