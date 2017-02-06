Applause! Hillary Clinton was just one of the millions to watch Lady Gaga rock out during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 5.

The "Edge of Glory" singer, 30, made subtle political statements during her 13-minute performance. She sang a few lyrics from Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land" and went on to belt out her LGBTQ anthem "Born This Way."

Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

The former secretary of state, 69, reposted an Us Weekly tweet that read, "This land was made for you and me" before adding her two cents. "I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady," Clinton tweeted. "& her message to all of us."

Hours before taking the stage, the American Horror Story actress thanked her fans for their support via Instagram. "I want to say thank you to my fans for cheering me on all these years. There will not be any guest performers tonight, I'm doing these 13 minutes solo! I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base," she wrote. "To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you. It is also for those whose hearts and minds have opened to our message. Thank you for believing in us so we could be here today little monsters this is YOUR stage. And I'm gonna leave my heart on it so you never forget it. Let's do this. Xoxo Love, Gaga p.s I LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

Last month, Clinton, the first-ever female presidential nominee for a major political party, also took to Twitter to commend those who participated in the Women's March on Washington in response to her election rival Donald Trump's presidency.

"Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together," she wrote on January 21. "Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me."

