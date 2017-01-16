A big home with a big problem. Ray opens up about his towering collection of belongings that clutter his San Francisco mansion in Hoarders' Sunday, January 15, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The A&E docuseries' preview clip shows Ray in good sprits as he strolls through his neighborhood, happily greeting his neighbors. Then, he arrives at home, where he struggles to enter his front door because of the mounds of stuff filling the abode.



A & E Networks

"I live in a big, old house in a beautiful city," he tells the camera. "I've been told that the way houses are going in San Francisco, I can get more than two million dollars for this house. The problem is, it's full of stuff."



"This is a three-story house — every level of this house is cluttered," Ray continues. "I live in this house with my younger brother. My brother has not contributed. I am the sole person in this house responsible for this collecting."



A & E Networks

One scene shows Ray's brother, Tony, apparently asleep on the couch as various items fall onto him. Additional footage shows the home in a state of disrepair, with large holes in some of the walls and a bathtub that is falling apart.



"My name is Tony, and I'm Ray's brother," Tony says in a testimonial. "I've lived in the house over 50 years. … If I had to describe the house right now, I'd say it's in bad, bad shape."



Watch the troubling clip above. Hoarders airs on A&E Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



