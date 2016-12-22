Get out your comfiest pants, snuggle under a cozy blanket and pour yourself a tall glass of wine — holiday TV marathon season has begun! With a tumultuous year soon to be behind Us, we’ve rounded up some of the best showings of classic movies and shows to help you wind down and hold you over into 2017.



From A Christmas Story to Criminal Minds, there’s a channel and a series for everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend. Or if The Golden Girls or Will & Grace are more your speed, there’s plenty of that too. (All times listed below are in ET.)



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Friday, Dec. 23



Science Channel

midnight to 5 a.m. on Jan. 3: Mythbusters

TBS/TNT

8 p.m.-noon: A Christmas Story

Spike TV

6 p.m.-midnight on Dec. 24: Cops

FXM

3:30 a.m.: Wake Me When It’s Over

6 a.m.: John Goldfarb, Please Come Home

7:40 a.m.: Way… Way Out

9:30 a.m.: The Pleasure Seekers

11:20 a.m.: A Flea in Her Ear

12:55 p.m.: Beloved Infidel

ION

9-11 a.m.: Criminal Minds

WE tv

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Will & Grace

Lifetime

8 a.m.: Holly’s Holiday

10 a.m.: The Santa Con

12 p.m.: Kristin’s Christmas Past

2 p.m.: A Snow Globe Christmas

4 p.m.: All I Want for Christmas

6 p.m.: All About Christmas Eve

8 p.m.: Last Chance for Christmas

10:02 p.m.: 12 Men of Christmas

Oxygen

3-10 p.m.: Snapped

USA

2:04 a.m.-8 p.m.: Law & Order

Saturday, Dec. 24



IFC

8:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Lethal Weapon (all four films)

USA

10 a.m.-11 p.m.: NCIS

Showtime

9 a.m.-9 p.m.: Shameless

FXM

3 a.m.: Weekend in Havana

4:25 a.m.: That Night in Rio

6 a.m.: Wintertime

7:25 a.m.: If I’m Lucky

8:45 a.m.: Weekend in Havana

10:10 a.m.: That Night in Rio

11:45 a.m.: The Gang’s All Here

1:30 p.m.: Something for the Boys

Walt Disney Pictures/Getty Images

Freeform



7 a.m.: Jack Frost

8:05 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9:40 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11:15 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:20 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus

1:25 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:30 p.m.: The Polar Express

5:35 p.m.: The Santa Claus

7:40 p.m.: Elf

9:45 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11:55 p.m.: Scrooged

ION

9 a.m.: Christmas Mail

11 a.m.: A Cinderella Christmas

1 p.m.: Christmas with the Andersons

3 p.m.: A Firehouse Christmas

5 p.m.: A Husband for Christmas

7 p.m.: A Christmas in Vermont

9 p.m.: A Golden Christmas

11 p.m.: A Golden Christmas 2

Esquire

7 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Getaway

5-10 p.m.: Knife Fight

MTV

6 a.m.-12 a.m.: Ridiculousness

TV Land

3 a.m.-4 p.m.: Roseanne

4 p.m.-9 p.m.: The Golden Girls

VH1

9:30 a.m-5:30 p.m.: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

WE tv

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Will & Grace

Lifetime

Noon: On Strike for Christmas

2 p.m.: A Christmas Wedding Date

4 p.m.: Christmas on the Bayou

6 p.m.: Dear Secret Santa

8 p.m.: The Flight Before Christmas

10:02 p.m.: A Gift Wrapped Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 25



TBS/TNT

Midnight-8 p.m.: A Christmas Story

FXM

3 p.m.-Midnight: A Christmas Carol

TLC

noon-8 p.m.: Say Yes to the Dress

AMC

Noon: The Cowboys

3 p.m.: The Outlaw Josey Wales

6 p.m.: El Dorado

9 p.m.: Big Jake

11:30 p.m.: Rio Bravo

Freeform



9:10 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:20 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

1:25 p.m.: The Polar Express

3:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:35 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus

5:40 p.m.: Elf

7:45 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:55 p.m.: Scrooged

ION

1-6 p.m.: Leverage

Esquire

8 a.m.-9 p.m.: Beowulf

TV Land

8:24 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Golden Girls

Lifetime

11 a.m.: Noel

1 p.m.: Finding Mrs. Claus

3 p.m.: The Christmas Gift

5 p.m.: Christmas in the City

7 p.m.: Dear Santa

9 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

11:02 p.m.: Dear Santa

WGN America

9 a.m.-11 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



