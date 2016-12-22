Get out your comfiest pants, snuggle under a cozy blanket and pour yourself a tall glass of wine — holiday TV marathon season has begun! With a tumultuous year soon to be behind Us, we’ve rounded up some of the best showings of classic movies and shows to help you wind down and hold you over into 2017.
From A Christmas Story to Criminal Minds, there’s a channel and a series for everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend. Or if The Golden Girls or Will & Grace are more your speed, there’s plenty of that too. (All times listed below are in ET.)
Friday, Dec. 23
Science Channel
midnight to 5 a.m. on Jan. 3: Mythbusters
TBS/TNT
8 p.m.-noon: A Christmas Story
Spike TV
6 p.m.-midnight on Dec. 24: Cops
FXM
3:30 a.m.: Wake Me When It’s Over
6 a.m.: John Goldfarb, Please Come Home
7:40 a.m.: Way… Way Out
9:30 a.m.: The Pleasure Seekers
11:20 a.m.: A Flea in Her Ear
12:55 p.m.: Beloved Infidel
ION
9-11 a.m.: Criminal Minds
WE tv
10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Will & Grace
Lifetime
8 a.m.: Holly’s Holiday
10 a.m.: The Santa Con
12 p.m.: Kristin’s Christmas Past
2 p.m.: A Snow Globe Christmas
4 p.m.: All I Want for Christmas
6 p.m.: All About Christmas Eve
8 p.m.: Last Chance for Christmas
10:02 p.m.: 12 Men of Christmas
Oxygen
3-10 p.m.: Snapped
USA
2:04 a.m.-8 p.m.: Law & Order
Saturday, Dec. 24
IFC
8:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Lethal Weapon (all four films)
USA
10 a.m.-11 p.m.: NCIS
Showtime
9 a.m.-9 p.m.: Shameless
FXM
3 a.m.: Weekend in Havana
4:25 a.m.: That Night in Rio
6 a.m.: Wintertime
7:25 a.m.: If I’m Lucky
8:45 a.m.: Weekend in Havana
10:10 a.m.: That Night in Rio
11:45 a.m.: The Gang’s All Here
1:30 p.m.: Something for the Boys
Freeform
7 a.m.: Jack Frost
8:05 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
9:40 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
11:15 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:20 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus
1:25 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
3:30 p.m.: The Polar Express
5:35 p.m.: The Santa Claus
7:40 p.m.: Elf
9:45 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
11:55 p.m.: Scrooged
ION
9 a.m.: Christmas Mail
11 a.m.: A Cinderella Christmas
1 p.m.: Christmas with the Andersons
3 p.m.: A Firehouse Christmas
5 p.m.: A Husband for Christmas
7 p.m.: A Christmas in Vermont
9 p.m.: A Golden Christmas
11 p.m.: A Golden Christmas 2
Esquire
7 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Getaway
5-10 p.m.: Knife Fight
MTV
6 a.m.-12 a.m.: Ridiculousness
TV Land
3 a.m.-4 p.m.: Roseanne
4 p.m.-9 p.m.: The Golden Girls
VH1
9:30 a.m-5:30 p.m.: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
WE tv
10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Will & Grace
Lifetime
Noon: On Strike for Christmas
2 p.m.: A Christmas Wedding Date
4 p.m.: Christmas on the Bayou
6 p.m.: Dear Secret Santa
8 p.m.: The Flight Before Christmas
10:02 p.m.: A Gift Wrapped Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 25
TBS/TNT
Midnight-8 p.m.: A Christmas Story
FXM
3 p.m.-Midnight: A Christmas Carol
TLC
noon-8 p.m.: Say Yes to the Dress
AMC
Noon: The Cowboys
3 p.m.: The Outlaw Josey Wales
6 p.m.: El Dorado
9 p.m.: Big Jake
11:30 p.m.: Rio Bravo
Freeform
9:10 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
11:20 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
1:25 p.m.: The Polar Express
3:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
4:35 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus
5:40 p.m.: Elf
7:45 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:55 p.m.: Scrooged
ION
1-6 p.m.: Leverage
Esquire
8 a.m.-9 p.m.: Beowulf
TV Land
8:24 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Golden Girls
Lifetime
11 a.m.: Noel
1 p.m.: Finding Mrs. Claus
3 p.m.: The Christmas Gift
5 p.m.: Christmas in the City
7 p.m.: Dear Santa
9 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
11:02 p.m.: Dear Santa
WGN America
9 a.m.-11 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos
