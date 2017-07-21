Holly Marie Combs Crushes Hope of a ‘Charmed’ Reboot

Our three favorite witches aren’t getting back together. Holly Marie Combs crushed any hope that the Charmed cast will be participating in a reboot.

The 43-year-old actress, who played Piper Halliwell on the hit series for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, took to Instagram to set the record straight about a revival, and shared a photo of her on-screen sisters Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan, who played Phoebe Halliwell and Paige Matthews respectively. Shannen Doherty was one of the original witches, but her character, Prue Halliwell, was killed off in the season 3 finale.

“I’m sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that…. Rumors. But here’s #tbt to our wood nymph days,” she captioned the Thursday, July 20, post. "In our defense it was really hot so we wanted to wear the least amount of clothes possible. Really hot. That’s my story and still sticking to it. Still. #charmed.”

The Pretty Little Liars actress also shared a 2013 pic of her with Charmed costar Brian Krause (Leo Wyatt) at Wizard World Comic Con in Philadelphia. “When they ask you about the Charmed reboot and the convo takes a super serious turn,” she wrote. "Look at BK thinking real hard and me buying him time for the perfectly phrased reply. Team work right thur I tell you. But we still wish them well. Cackle. Cackle. Cackle. #wizardworld.”

However, The CW confirmed in January that a Charmed reboot was in the works. The new series was supposed to be set in 1976, unlike the original witchy drama, which was set in the present. It’s unclear if the reboot is no longer happening or if Combs just isn’t a part of the updated show.

Combs told Us Weekly in April 2016 that she would love to participate in a reboot. “People keep talking about it,” she said. “I know all the girls would like to do it."

