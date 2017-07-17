Todd and Julie Chrisley attempt to connect with her late brother on Hollywood Medium’s Wednesday, July 19, episode, as seen exclusively in Us Weekly’s sneak peek.

In the clip, Tyler Henry is puzzled as he attempts to make sense of the feelings coming through to him. “There’s a weird story about someone almost being electrocuted,” he says. “So random. Do you know of any connection?”

“Yes, my brother,” a stunned Julie responds. “His name was Trey." Todd adds: “The last job that he did with his dad, Harvey."

Julie explains that one of the last moments her father and brother had together was doing a job on a lake that almost resulted in a severe electrical mishap. “No one would have any way of knowing that,” she says in a confessional interview. “That’s what’s so bizarre.”



Henry begins to connect to Trey and relays the message he receives. “He comes through very very peaceful,” Henry says. “But he is making a very profound connection to your dad. The feeling is that dad never recovers or gets over this.”

The medium adds: "The reference is that ‘When I die, dad is never able to come back from this.' It’s almost like your dad’s life ended when your brother’s did.”

In an on-camera interview, Julie admits: “There’s so much truth to that.”

Watch the emotional moment in the clip above.

Hollywood Medium airs on E! Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

