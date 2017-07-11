DJ Pauly D is seeking closure after losing his best friend to a driving accident more than a decade ago. On Hollywood Medium’s Wednesday, July 12, episode, the Jersey Shore alum, 37, turns to Tyler Henry in the hopes of connecting with his late friend.

“My friend Billy, my best friend in the whole entire world, he passed away about 11 years ago.” The DJ, whose real name is Paul DelVecchio, explains to the medium in the clip, “He passed in a motorcycle accident.”

DelVecchio goes on to explain that he struggles going through his day-to-day life without Billy. “How do you go living your life with him every single day and then all of the sudden, you don’t?” he says. "You live life without him.”

Henry, 21, quickly connects to Billy and relays what comes through. "The feeling is the center of balance isn’t at the center of the vehicle,” he says. "It’s almost like someone is veering or turning more on one side and more on the other and he can’t adjust quick enough. The focus is almost like, ‘I don’t have the balance.’"

A stunned DelVecchio holds up a trembling hand. “I’m shaking right now hearing you say that,” he says. “That’s exactly what happened.”

Hollywood Medium airs on E! Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!