Another controversial president is taking over Washington, D.C. House of Cards dropped a dark, ominous teaser trailer for the highly awaited fifth season of the Netflix series on the morning of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Watch it above!

The political drama’s official Twitter account posted the 28-second clip along with the caption, “We make the terror.” In the eerie trailer, students recite the Pledge of Allegiance while the camera focuses in on parts of the American flag. It eventually zooms out to reveal the flag is hanging upside-down in front of the Capitol building.

The video concludes by revealing the show’s premiere date, May 30, 2017, as the House of Cards theme song plays in the background. The Netflix Twitter account retweeted the post, adding, “We couldn’t possibly comment.”

Nathaniel E. Bell

When season 4 left off in March 2016, President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), who was still recovering from an almost-fatal shooting, was running for a second term with his wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), as his running mate. The scheming politician was handling a hostage situation where an extremist had captured an American family, and also attempting to do damage control after journalist Tom Hammerschmidt published details of Frank’s corrupt past in The Washington Herald.



Netflix timed the release of the new trailer to coincide with Trump’s swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States. He took his oath of office on Friday, January 20, at the Capitol building in D.C. The real estate mogul proceeded to deliver his first official address, in which he vowed to bring back jobs to the country, protect the borders and put "America first” when making decisions about trade, taxes, immigration and foreign affairs.

