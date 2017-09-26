How 'Kevin Can Wait' Dealt With Donna's Death in Season 2 Premiere

And that's that. It seems that Erinn Hayes won't make even the slightest appearance in Kevin Can Wait's season 2. In the premiere, which aired on Monday, September 25, it was revealed in the first scene that her character, Donna Gable, had died.

The CBS comedy briefly mentioned her absence when Kevin Gable (Kevin James) received a postcard for her gym saying they missed her.

"So do I," he said. No other details were given as to what happened to Donna, but she was also brought up toward the end of the episode during Kendra's last-minute wedding.

"[It's] just missing one thing," Kevin said at the ceremony. Kendra (Taylor Spreitler) replied: "I know, I wish Mom was here too." Leah Remini's character, Vanessa, helped organize Kendra's big day.

As previously reported, it was announced in June that Remini was bumped to a series regular after she guest starred on the series on season 1. On the same day, CBS revealed that Hayes would be leaving the sitcom.

"True, I've been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans," Hayes tweeted at the time. Last month, executive producer Rob Long said that they killed off Donna "out of respect."

Remini, meanwhile, is ecstatic to be teaming up again with her former King of Queens costar. "I have been having the time of my life being reunited with my favorite funny man @officialkevinjames," she captioned an Instagram photo of the pair on Monday. "Not often in life do you get to go back and add to already amazing memories. Thank you @cbstv and the cast and crew @kevincanwaitcbs for welcoming me! And to all of you who have been so incredibly supportive, we thank you! #blessings."

