Strike a pose! With more than 4 million Instagram followers, Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver knows a thing or two about snapping a perfect selfie. Luckily, she showed Us Weekly her three tips on how to pull it off. Watch the video above!

kissed by the sun ☀️ A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Skriver, 24, admits that cleanliness is key when it comes to your iPhone photos.

“As a girl, most of us wear makeup, most of us have hairspray, so always clear the lens,” Skriver tells Us Weekly. “Just clear it off because nothing is bigger than my pet peeve of a foggy lens.”

The runway model says you also have to find the right light and “you want to feel the light on your face” and “step into the shadows so it bounces off of you.”

secrets, secrets, secrets 🙊 A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Once your lens is clear and your light is just right, make sure you snap your picture from above to get your supermodel selfie.

“Anything from above makes your face more narrow, cheekbones more popping and eyes bigger,” Skriver explains. “Then you try your angle to what you like.”

Skriver will have to get her selfies ready for Shanghai where she will be walking in the upcoming 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“It’s one of the most diverse shows we've ever done,” Skriver tells Us Weekly. “It’s really cool to be with girls all over the world just to hear their stories and really learn a lot about other people's cultures.”

However, before she hits the runway, the model will be hard at work helping to launch Victoria’s Secret’s new fall fragrance, Love.

“The first time I smelt it, it brought me back to my first kiss,” Skriver explains. “I was in Copenhagen in the fall and it was right before sunrise and you know that crisp air in the morning before the whole world wakes up, it kind of has that.”

To find out Skriver’s workout secrets and how she describes her own personal style, watch the video above!