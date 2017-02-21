Be the most in-the-know guest at your Oscars party! Before 2017’s Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26 — at 8:30 p.m. on ABC — you can see the best picture nominees without spending every waking moment in the theater.

While Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion and La La Land are only in cinemas, you won’t have to leave your couch to stream the other four films nominated for the gold statuette. And if you’re looking to do your homework on movies related to other major category nominations, we’ve got you covered! Read on.



BEST PICTURE NOMINEES



Arrival

iTunes: Buy HD $14.99, Rent HD $5.99, Buy SD $12.99, Rent SD $4.99

Amazon: Buy HD $14.99, Buy SD $12.99, Rent HD $4.99, Rent SD $3.99

Direct TV: $5.99 rental

Google Play: Buy $14.99, Rent $3.99

YouTube: Buy $14.99, Rent $3.99



Amy Adams stars as a linguist tasked with learning how to speak to otherworldly visitors who hover in giant space ships over cities across the world.



Fences

iTunes: Available February 2 to buy HD and SD $14.99

Amazon: Available February 23 to buy HD and SD $14.99

Google Play: Preorder $14.99



Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in this 1950s domestic drama, which is an adaptation of a classic August Wilson play; reprising their roles for the big screen, the two stars won Tonys on Broadway.



Hacksaw Ridge

iTunes: Buy HD and SD $14.99, not available for rent

Amazon: Buy HD and SD $14.99, not available to rent

Direct TV: $5.99 rental

Google Play: Buy $14.99

YouTube: Buy $14.99



Andrew Garfield stars in this Mel Gibson–directed World War II epic about the bloody battle of Okinawa.

Hell or High Water

iTunes: Buy HD and SD $14.99, Rent HD $5.99, Rent SD $4.99

Amazon: BuyHD and SD $14.99, Rent HD $5.99, Rent SD $4.99

Direct TV: Rent $5.99

Google Play: Buy $14.99 Rent $4.99

YouTube: Buy $14.99 Rent $4.99



Two brothers, one a scheming ex-con (Ben Foster) and the other a divorced dad (Chris Pine), conspire to save the family ranch by pulling a series of bank heists.



Hidden Figures

iTunes: Preorder HD and SD $14.99, no release date listed

Amazon: Preorder for HD and SD $14.99, no release date listed

Google Play: Preorder for $14.99, no release date listed

YouTube: Preorder for $14.99

Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer star as three African American mathematicians working at NASA in the 1960s in this inspiring based-on-true-events drama.



La La Land

iTunes: Preorder HD $19.99 SD $14.99, no release date listed

Amazon: Preorder HD $19.99, SD $14.99, no release date listed

Google Play: Preorder for $19.99, no release date listed

YouTube: Preorder for $14.99 or $19.99 HD



Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in Damien Chazelle’s modern-day musical about aspiring entertainers looking to make a name for themselves — and finding love along the way — in Hollywood.



Lion

iTunes: Preorder HD and SD $14.99 to be released March 7

Amazon: Preorder HD and SD $14.99, no release date listed

Google Play: Preorder for $14.99, no release date listed



Based on a true story, this film follows Saroo, a young boy from Khandwa, India, who gets lost, lands in Calcutta and is ultimately adopted by an Australian couple (Nicole Kidman and David Wenham). An adult Saroo, played by Dev Patel, he goes in search of the family he lost.



Manchester by the Sea

iTunes: Buy HD and SD $14.99, available for rent February 21

Amazon: Buy HD and SD $14.99

Direct TV: $5.99 rental

Google Play: Buy $14.99

YouTube: Buy $14.99



Casey Affleck plays the unwilling guardian to his recently deceased brother’s son (Lucas Hedges) in this film directed by Kenneth Lonergan.

Moonlight

iTunes: Buy HD $14.99 SD $12.99, available for rent February 21

Amazon: Buy HD $14.99, Buy SD $12.99

Direct TV: Rent $5.99

Google Play: Buy $12.99

YouTube: Buy $12.99 or $14.99 HD



This celebrated indie directed by Barry Jenkins charts the life of a gay poverty-stricken African American boy in three phases of his life in Miami: as a 10-year-old, as a teen and as a man in his twenties facing his past.



ACTING NOMINEES



Captain Fantastic

iTunes: Buy HD and SD $14.99, Rent HD $4.99, Rent SD $3.99

Amazon: Buy HD and SD $9.99, Rent HD $4.99, Rent SD $3.99

Direct TV: $5.99

Google Play: Buy $14.99, Rent $4.99

YouTube: Buy $14.99, Rent $4.99



Viggo Mortensen scored a best actor nomination for his role in this film about an unconventional man raising six children in the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest.



Florence Foster Jenkins

iTunes: Buy HD $14.99, Rent HD $4.99, Buy SD $12.99, Rent SD $3.99

Amazon: Buy HD $14.99, Buy SD $12.99, Rent HD $4.99, Rent SD $3.99

Google Play: Buy $12.99 Rent $3.99

YouTube: Buy $12.99 Rent $3.99



Meryl Streep earned yet another Oscar nod (to add to her previous 19 nominations and three wins) for her role as the titular New York heiress whose dreams of becoming a singer far outshine her natural talent.



Loving

iTunes: Buy HD and SD $14.99, Rent HD $5.99, Rent SD $4.99

Amazon: Buy HD and SD $14.99, Rent HD $5.99, Rent SD $4.99

Google Play: Buy $14.99 Rent $4.99

YouTube: Buy $14.99 Rent $4.99

Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga star as the real-life Richard and Mildred Loving, the couple whose 1967 Supreme Court case made it illegal to prohibit interracial marriage. Negga picked up a best actress nomination for her role.



Nocturnal Animals

iTunes: Buy HD and SD $14.99, no rental available

Amazon: Buy HD and SD $14.99, no rental available

Google Play: Buy $14.99

YouTube: Buy $14.99



An L.A. gallerist (Amy Adams) receives a manuscript penned by her ex-husband Edward Sheffield (Jake Gyllenhaal) and is forced to confront her brutal past. Michael Shannon got a best supporting actor nomination for his role as Detective Bobby Andes, a character within Sheffield’s novel.



Jackie

iTunes: Preorder HD and SD $14.99, available February 21

Amazon: Preorder HD and SD $14.99, available February 21

Google Play: Preorder for $14.99, available February 21

Best actress nominee (and one-time winner for her 2010 role in Black Swan) Natalie Portman stars as Jackie Kennedy in this drama that follows the tumultuous days after John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

Elle

iTunes: Preorder HD and SD $14.99, available March 14

Amazon: Preorder HD $19.99, SD $14.99

Helmed by Showgirls director Paul Veerhoven, Elle investigates a businesswoman’s peculiar response after she’s viciously assaulted in her home. Isabelle Huppert got a best actress nomination for her leading role.

BEST SCREENPLAY NOMINATIONS



The Lobster

iTunes: Buy HD $14.99, Rent HD $4.99, Buy SD $12.99, Rent SD $3.99

Amazon: Free to stream with Prime subscription, Buy HD $11.99, Buy SD $9.99, Rent HD $4.99, Rent SD $3.99

Google Play: Buy $9.99 Rent $4.99

YouTube: Buy $9.99 Rent $4.99

In this dark comedy, Colin Farrell plays a hapless singleton sent to a resort where he must find a romantic partner or be turned into an animal.



20th Century Women

iTunes: Preorder HD and SD $14.99, available March 14

Annette Bening stars in this indie dramedy about a single mother raising an adolescent son alongside her feminist boarder (Greta Gerwig) and teen neighbor (Elle Fanning) in 1970s Santa Barbara.



FULL LENGTH ANIMATED FEATURES



Zootopia

Netflix: Free with subscription

iTunes: Buy HD $19.99, Rent HD $3.99, Buy SD $14.99, Rent SD $2.99

Amazon: Buy HD $19.99, Buy SD $14.99, Rent HD $3.99, Rent SD $2.99

Google Play: Buy $14.99 Rent $2.99

YouTube: Buy $14.99 Rent $2.99

Animals on both sides of the law (a bunny cop and fox conman) join forces when their previously humane predators turn violent.



Kubo and the Two Strings

iTunes: Buy HD and SD $14.99, Rent HD $5.99, Rent SD $4.99

Amazon: Buy HD and SD $14.99, Rent HD $5.99, Rent SD $4.99

Google Play: Buy $14.99 Rent $4.99

YouTube: Buy $14.99 Rent $4.99



Kubo accidentally summons an evil spirit and must investigate what happened to his father, a fallen samurai. The quest leads him to discover his own special talents.



Moana

iTunes: Preorder HD $19.99, SD $14.99 available February 21



As the daughter of a chieftain in ancient Polynesia, Moana goes on a mission to prove her way-finding skills, befriending demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) along the way. Hamilton writer, composer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda cowrote music for the film.



Other nominees for animated feature film — My Life as a Zucchini and The Red Turtle — are only in theaters.

