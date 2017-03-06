Hugh Grant in Love Actually, 2003. Credit: Universal/Everett Collection

He's back! New photos from the upcoming Love Actually sequel, Red Nose Day Actually, emerged on social media on Sunday, March 5, giving fans a first glimpse at Hugh Grant reprising his role as the British prime minister.

Emma Freud, who is producing the 10-minute short, took to Twitter to share pictures from the set as Grant, 56, and Martine McCutcheon filmed their scenes. "And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot," she captioned one shot of Grant's Prime Minister David looking dapper in a black suit, a white button-down shirt and a black necktie.



Spoiler alert! Freud also revealed that David and his love interest, Natalie, who is played by McCutcheon, are still an item. In fact, they're married! "Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely," Freud tweeted alongside a photo of the 40-year-old British actress.

The cast reunited nearly 14 years after Love Actually's November 2003 release. For the mini-sequel, which will debut on Red Nose Day (March 24) in the U.K. and May 25 in the U.S., Richard Curtis will return as the director alongside co-director Mat Whitecross.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," Curtis said in a press release. "We hope to make something that'll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day. ... We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and re-creating their characters 14 years later."

Much of the star-studded cast from the original holiday classic will return, including Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Rowan Atkinson. Emma Thompson, Martin Freeman and Laura Linney are among those not returning, in addition to the late Alan Rickman, who died in January 2016.

Red Nose Day Actually airs on NBC Thursday, May 25.

