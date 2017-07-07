After multiple procedures, Rodrigo Alves, who is known as the “Human Ken Doll” due to his extensive plastic surgeries, is at risk of losing his nose, as seen on Botched’s Sunday, July 9, episode.

In a sneak peek, Dr. Paul Nassif says that a MRSA infection following the surgeries has caused "one of the worst results and complications” in his nose that the surgeon has seen.

“My nose was perfect after this last rhinoplasty,” Alves says. “And my friends, they never had this problem at all. And I was the unlucky one. So I keep asking myself now, ‘Why me?’”

The British television personality, who underwent his 51st cosmetic surgery in February, is devastated about the complication “I feel like crying right now,” he says in the preview. “I’m actually very, extremely worried. That’s why I’m here.”

Alves, who previously appeared on the E! medical reality series in May 2015, has told Us Weekly that he wants to use his public platform as a way to inform people about the risks of going under the knife. "Plastic surgery is so in demand and I'm trying to educate people, because I've made my share of mistakes in the past,” he told Us in 2015. "I have only had to have this amount of plastic surgery because a few of them did not go well.”



Botched airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

