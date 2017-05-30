Ink Master is switching things up once again when it returns for season 9. Instead of awarding one artist with the “Ink Master” title, this season of the show will pit teams of artists against each other to determine the best tattoo shop. Watch the exclusive sneak peek above!

Dave Navarro returns as the host of season 9’s “Shop Wars” with renowned tattoo artists Chris Núñez and Oliver Peck back as judges.

SMALLZ + RASKIND/Spike

In the clip, Núñez explains some of the challenges facing this year’s contestants. “The hardest part of tattooing when you are a team and you’re tagging in and out every hour is who’s micromanaging? Who’s backseat driving? Who’s in control? They’re going to have to be on the same page to come up with a drawing that they can both execute.”

So how will the new team dynamic shake out under the pressure of the clock? With all of the different personalities and tattoo styles we can only guess that there will be plenty of drama to go around.

Ink Master season 9 premieres Tuesday, June 6, at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.