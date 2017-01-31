A son goes down the same troubled path as his addict mother on Intervention's Tuesday, January 31, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The A&E docuseries' preview clip shows Robbie's two older sisters, Cara and Kristy, explaining that their mom was unfit to care for them because she had turned to drugs and prostitution, leaving the three children to fend for themselves.



"Initially, it was the three of us in foster care, and I remember we were dropped off, and the social worker said, 'Oh, it will just be one night,'" Cara tells the camera. "And that one night turned into five years. We weren't supposed to go near her for obvious reasons — she was a terrible influence. But Robbie would sneak out of the house and go see her — he was so attached. She could do no wrong."



Robbie's sisters have united for the episode in an effort to save their brother, now 28, from his destructive drug use. Robbie explains to the camera, "You know, I didn't have my father. I had my sisters, but they were doing their own thing, and I'm pretty shy and timid as it was when I was young. The only thing I wanted was my mother."

He reveals to the camera that his mom gave him crack cocaine to try at age 11: "Everything just changed right there. All the dopamine in my brain just poured, and it felt great."



Watch the clip above. Intervention airs on A&E Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



