A meth addict reveals how he funds his habit and shares his outlook on life on Intervention's Tuesday, January 24, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The A&E docuseries' preview clip introduces Todd, who was a successful house flipper and was primed to take over his family's well-established real estate business. But Todd lost everything in the housing-market collapse in 2009 and turned to painkillers after two serious construction accidents. When his wife divorced him, Todd — who has moved back in with his parents — started using meth, and the addiction turned his life upside down.



When asked to list the drugs he takes, Todd names meth, Suboxone, Xanax and Valium, the latter three of which, when taken together, can cause respiratory issues and even death.



"If I stopped taking meth, and I've done it, I'd get really tired, and I will sleep for four days, you know?" he tells the camera. "You get very depressed, and that depression doesn't leave you. So we're gonna get high — that's what we do. That's what junkies do, is get high. I don't like that word, 'junkie.'"



Todd reveals his present-day dream, pointing out that he doesn't have grandiose aspirations in life: "It's just to be happy — it's very simple. I don't care about money. I don't care about finding a wife. I just want to make sure my daughter's well taken care of, and I want to find some peace in my life."



Watch the clip above. Intervention airs on A&E Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



