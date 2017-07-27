Watch your back! Warner Bros. Pictures released the full trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 horror novel It on Thursday, July 27.

The terrifying trailer begins with a group of children innocently exploring their hometown of Derry, Maine. "When you're a kid, you think the universe revolves around you," one of the boys says in a voiceover. "You think that you'll always be protected and cared for. Then, one day, you realize that's not true. 'Cause when you're alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker. You don't even know if they're getting closer."

The clip then cuts to one of the story's most iconic moments, when a young boy named George chases his paper sailboat down the street as it slips into a drain. When he looks inside to retrieve the homemade toy, he sees shape-shifting Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård) for the first time.

The trailer gives fans a much longer glimpse at the petrifying clown, who was only seen for a split second in a previously released teaser. As the new trailer goes on, seven members of the Losers' Club investigate Pennywise while also facing their own personal demons.

The Andrés Muschietti-directed film is the first in a planned two-part series, with the second movie following the Losers' Club as adults. It was previously adapted as a 1990 miniseries starring Tim Curry as Pennywise.

It hits theaters on Friday, September 8.

