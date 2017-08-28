Jack Antonoff FaceTimes Lena Dunham at VMAs 2017, Eats Banana in Audience

Lena Dunham got a front row seat to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards without actually attending — thanks to her boyfriend, Jack Antonoff. The musician FaceTimed the Girls alum during the live broadcast on Sunday, August 27.

"Boo at VMAs with a sandwich like the prince he is," Dunham, 31, captioned a photo of her beau. The actress screenshot their exchange as Antonoff ate in the audience.

Jack Antonoff eating a banana. Best part of the whole show. I hope this becomes a meme. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/smCtQ21QJF — Matthew D. (@mattmusic14) August 28, 2017

The Bleachers frontman, 33, made sure to have a balanced meal. Early on in the show, cameras also caught him biting down on a banana.

"Jack Antonoff eating a banana. Best part of the whole show. I hope this becomes a meme. #VMAs," one commenter tweeted on Sunday night. A second added: "Jack Antonoff cowrote and produced that banana."

Antonoff ate the fruit during host Katy Perry's monologue. "Jack Antonoff's face eating a banana at the #vmas is how i feel about 2017 so far…" a third viewer wrote.

Antonoff and Dunham have been dating since 2013. "I know there's some rule that you're not supposed to talk about your boyfriend publicly just because it seems like all starlets under the age of 33 have decided not to do that, but if you're in love with someone great, then I don't understand why you wouldn't tell everybody," she told Interview magazine that year. "You don't have to post naked pictures of them on the internet or tweet pictures of your Christmas celebration, but I feel like, in a way, he's my best advertisement, so I'm like, 'Why would I not tell people who ask?'"

