Photos or it didn't happen! James Corden revealed during The Late Late Show on Tuesday, March 7, that he once spanked Donald Trump long before he unexpectedly became the 45th president. Watch the video above!

Corden, 38, recalled the hilarious bit with guests Alec Baldwin and Kerry Washington. "When I was in a play [One Man, Two Guvnors] in New York [in 2012] I brought him up on stage. There used to be a part of the play, and I'd bring someone up on stage, and I brought him up to move some set," the British host said. "He was great. I was spanking his ass. He bent over. I was spanking him."

Terence Patrick/CBS

Trump went on to make an impression backstage. "What was amazing is that he went straight into the wings and our stage manager said, 'He walked into the wings and it was like he thought he was the president of the United States,'" Corden continued. "He was walking up to people [shaking their hands] saying, 'Hi, I'm Donald Trump."

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Baldwin, 58, also used to run into fellow New Yorker Trump in the past at various events, but said that the mogul isn't as "playful and funny" as he used to be. "He won the election. He's President of the United States, and he still looks incredibly constipated. He looks terrible," Baldwin, who is cowriting a satirical Trump book, said. "I thought, when he won, he'd relax and be more generous. He won, but he acts like he lost… It's inexplicable."

Baldwin, of course, portrays Trump on Saturday Night Live. Trump has bashed his impressions and the men have slammed each other on social media. Viewers, however, have thanked Baldwin for his work.

"People are very kind. They always say, 'Thank you.' They think I’m having an effect on the political field of gravity," Baldwin said, laughing.

Still, Baldwin isn't sure if he will continue the act. "The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried, which is why I’m not going to do it much longer by the way, the impersonation," he told Extra on Monday. "I don't know how much more people can take it."

