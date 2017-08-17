James Corden dropped a “Despacito" remix that everyone can sing along to — even Justin Bieber.

The Late Late Show host, 38, named Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s smash hit his song of the summer during a segment on his Wednesday, August 16, show, and decided to put his own take on it by changing the lyrics to reflect current events. From politics to The Bachelorette to fidget spinners, the comedian touched on nearly everything that has happened this summer thus far.

“There was an awful trans military ban and many other things I did not understand,” he sings to the tune of the hit song. “Like why’d The Bachelorette end up choosing Bryan?”

“Usain Bolt finally got tired of winning, parents couldn’t stop their kids from fidget spinning,” he continues. “Watch out because O.J.’s bustin’ out of prison.”

The U.K. native touched on a variety of other timely topics in the hilarious remix, including health care, male rompers, Snapchat filters, the recent Game of Thrones episode leaks and Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split.



Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s popular track recently became the most-viewed video on YouTube and the first -ever to hit three billion views. The record-breaking video features the soundtrack for the duo’s original song, rather than the chart-smashing remix with Bieber that was later released, which has been viewed more than 494 million times.

Despite the song’s popularity, Bieber has yet to learn all of the words to the Reggaeton remix. During a June concert in Stockholm, the performer declined to sing the song after fans begged to hear it. "I can't do 'Despacito,’” he explained to the crowd at the time. “I don't even know it.” The admission prompted a fan to throw a water bottle at him, narrowly missing his head.

Watch Corden’s hilarious take on current events in the video above.

The Late Late Show airs on CBS weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET.

