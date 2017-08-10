James Corden teamed up with Jeffrey Tambor and John Boyega for a parody of Brandy and Monica’s 1998 music video for “The Boy Is Mine,” which aired on The Late Late Show on Wednesday, August 9.



In “The Boyega Is Mine” spoof, Corden, 38, has a beef with Tambor, 73, over the 25-year-old Star Wars hunk. The video starts with a silky pajama-clad Corden calling up Tambor, who’s rocking red plaid PJs, to confront him.



Sonja Flemming/CBS

“Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?” the late-night host asks the Transparent actor. “I just want to know, do you know somebody named … you know his name!”

Tambor replies, “Definitely, yeah, I know his name.”

Corden quips, “I just want to let you know that he’s mine.” Tambor retorts, “No, he’s mine."

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The feuding stars hang with Boyega in separate hotel rooms. Corden gives him foot rubs, and the duo play patty cake. Meanwhile, Tambor feeds Boyega pancakes and thumb wrestles with him. Plus, they all show off some pretty sweet dance moves.

“You need to give it up, I’ve had about enough / It’s not hard to see the Boyega is mine,” they croon. "I’m sorry that you seem to be confused, but he belongs to me / The Boyega is mine.”

Ron Wolfson/Getty Images

Just like the original video, it ends with Corden and Tambor teaming up against their two-timing man (who was played by Mekhi Phifer in the real music video) and slamming the door in his face when he comes by one of their hotel rooms.

The hilarious video was released the same day that the two R&B singers reignited their 20-years-long feud. Brandy, 38, slammed Monica, 36, after her rival’s fans called her tribute to the late Whitney Houston “self-centered.” The “I Wanna Be Down” songstress wrote, “Monica needs to really check her evil ass fans. It’s so much stuff I can post about hateful things they say to me … but I will never have time for that. Always thinking something is about her. It’s not!!!”

