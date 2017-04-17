It’s officially a trilogy! Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn announced in a lengthy Facebook letter to fans that he will be writing and directing the third and final installment in the megapopular fantasy series.

Gunn, 46, revealed that he wanted to confirm Vol. 3 before embarking on the press tour for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. (Watch the trailer above!) “Well, this week we start the U.S. press junket, before traveling to Europe at the end of the week,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, April 17. “The question that comes up perhaps the most is, ‘What’s the deal with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and are you going to direct?’”



Marvel

He explained that after some soul searching, he came to a decision. “I couldn’t do it for the money, and I couldn’t do it because it was what other people wanted me to do,” he continued. “I needed to do it because it was what I needed to do. I have never made choices in my career based on anything other than passion and love for the stories and characters, and I didn’t want to start now. So, after many months of ruminations and discussions, I know the answer. … So, yes, I’m returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Jun Sato/WireImage

He also offered a few details about the third movie, which will take place after the Avengers’ Infinity War. “I can’t fricking wait to get started,” he wrote. "It will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond.”

The beloved franchise stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot.



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on Friday, May 5.

