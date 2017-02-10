Feeling inspired? During an appearance on the U.K.’s Graham Norton Show Thursday, February 9, Fifty Shades Darker star Jamie Dornan revealed the BDSM film series has caused a, er, surge in population.



“There was a bit of a baby boom, which is a lovely thing,” revealed the Brit, who plays Christian Grey opposite Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia Steele in the films based on E.L. James’ bestselling trilogy.



Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Studios

In fact, some fans have even approached Dornan to talk about his influence in the bedroom. “I was in a lift and was recognized by this woman who said, 'Oh my god, you're Jamie Dornan. For years my husband and I struggled to conceive a baby, we tried IVF and everything, but after your movie came out we made a baby naturally,’” Dornan, 34, told Norton and fellow guests Keanu Reeves and Whoopi Goldberg. “It was so hard to know how to respond!"



PA Images/Sipa USA

His arousing talent doesn’t go unnoticed, joked Reeves: “You really want to inspire people with your work!”



With two movies shot, Dornan is finally starting to feel relaxed about his many, many NSFW scenes.

“I was only cast five weeks before we started filming the first movie, and that’s when I met Dakota [Johnson] for the first time,” the actor recently told Entertainment Tonight. “[Now] it’s been three years, [and] Dakota and I are very close. We’ve got a great sort of love and respect for each other. We’re great friends and I think that makes it easier, you know? So it’s definitely more comfortable.”



