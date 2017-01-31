Anastasia Steele has nothing on Ellen DeGeneres. The comedian spoofed Fifty Shades of Grey with the franchise's leading man, Jamie Dornan, during her daytime talk show on Tuesday, January 31 — and a bed was involved.

In the hilarious gag, DeGeneres, 59, pretends to be a Staples employee who seduces her customer, played by Dornan, 34. But instead of using whips and chains like Christian Grey does in the films, she has items such as a stapler and a pencil sharpener in her bag.

"The moment I walked into Staples I just knew I had to have you in my life," Dornan says.

"Well, I brought toys," DeGeneres replies.

Dornan, trying not to laugh, interjects, "You know, I’m not really into that. I don't really think anybody’s into that."

DeGeneres, wearing a red shirt and fake cleavage, then tries to handcuff Dornan to the bed with just Scotch tape. "This is fun," Dornan says. "Oh, you're a bad girl."

In real life, however, Dornan isn't into S&M. Earlier this month, he told GQ Australia that it just "doesn't float my boat."

That doesn't mean Christian's toys intimidate him, though. "The funny thing is pretty much everything you find in the red room you've used a version of, but not for the same effect," he told DeGeneres on Monday. "So you have the skill set and you sort of surprise yourself. But most of it, I have to admit, I was very green about all that stuff."

When asked if his wife, Amelia Warner, ever wanted him to bring home any items from the set, he joked, "No. I don't think she wants some used prop."

The Fall actor reprises his role in the sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, opposite Dakota Johnson (Steele). It hits theaters on February 10.



