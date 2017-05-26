Jamie Foxx can do no wrong. The Oscar winner completely nailed Jimmy Fallon’s hilarious Random Genre Generator music game during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 25.

As explained by the talk-show host, the game pairs a hit song with a random musical genre that the player then has to attempt to perform.

Fallon went first and took on the challenge of performing The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” as a ‘50s crooner.

Foxx was up next and performed “Who Let the Dogs Out?” as a Broadway musical, but it was his rendition of Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” as an opera song that should have him winning another award.

The actor is no stranger to singing. Foxx earned his first Oscar for portraying Ray Charles in the 2004 musical biographical movie Ray. Foxx also has five studio albums to date.

Watch the hilarious — and truly amazing — moment above!

