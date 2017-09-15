Jamie Lee Curtis to Return for 2018 'Halloween' Reboot

She's back! Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role as Laurie Strode in the 2018 reboot of Halloween.

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later," the actress, 58, tweeted on Friday, September 15, alongside a new photo of herself and masked villain Michael Myers. "Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween."

Curtis first played Laurie in the original 1978 slasher film, which was also her debut on the big screen. She later returned for Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) and Halloween: Resurrection (2002), in addition to having a brief, uncredited voice role in Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982).



The latest installment in the horror franchise will be directed by David Gordon Green. He will cowrite the script with his frequent collaborator Danny McBride. John Carpenter, who cowrote and directed the original movie, will executive produce the along with Green and McBride's Rough House Pictures.

Curtis most recently starred in the Fox satirical horror series Scream Queens, which was canceled in May after two seasons.

The new Halloween movie will be the 11th in the franchise and the first since Rob Zombie's remakes, which were released in August 2007 and August 2009.

Halloween hits theaters on October 19, 2018.

