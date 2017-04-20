Karolina Wojtasik

Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis Hehner is a pageant queen, Bachelor alum and former cheerleading captain. The 30-year-old shared 25 things you don’t know about her exclusively with Us Weekly, and she’s revealing at least one more thing on FYI’s Married Life. Watch on April 25 at 8 p.m. to see the pregnant reality star reveal her baby’s sex.



1. I was a certified foster parent and fostered several children in my early twenties.

2. I won Miss Congeniality at almost every pageant I ever attended.

3. I was captain of my cheerleading team in high school.

4. I am obsessed with homicide/true crime investigation shows. I think I should have been a detective.

5. I'm a side sleeper; I never sleep on my back.

6. I gained custody of my siblings when I was a freshman in college.

7. I am SUPER frugal. I rarely buy anything at full price.

8. I love maxi dresses in the summer.

9. I only wash my hair two or three times a week. Dry shampoo is my jam!

10. I am probably the biggest fan of Married at First Sight because I know true love can happen.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

11. The first time I felt our rainbow baby kick was at 17 weeks!

12. I am the first lady in my family to graduate from high school and the very first to get a bachelor's degree!

13. I was on The Bachelor looking for love before I found my hubby on Married at First Sight.

14. I have ADD and cannot focus on one thing for very long.

15. If I could own a couple horses, pigs, chickens and 10 dogs, I would.

16. One day I want to become a certified foster parent again, and my hubby and I want to adopt.

17. I floss every single day without missing a day.

18. One of my feet is "flat" and the other has a high arch. Apparently, I have two different length legs and that's how your body fixes itself.

19. I had a Marilyn Monroe piercing, but I had to remove it when I went to nursing school.

20. My hubby, Doug, and I are buying our very first home together — we close in JUNE!

21. I have no idea who my dad is.

22. I am a registered nurse licensed in three states: California, New York and now New Jersey, too!

23. My dream is to be a TV host.

24. I wrote a book called Wifey 101 where I revealed a lot about my dysfunctional upbringing and why I chose to marry a stranger.

25. I am writing another book on pregnancy and pregnancy loss.

For more Married at First Sight, catch it on Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!