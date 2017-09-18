Still a great night. Jane Krakowski may not have taken home a win at the 2017 Emmys, but she celebrated the big night in other ways.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress, 48, who was in attendance in support of the show’s three nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Ellie Kemper, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Tituss Burgess, told Us it was still “fun to be invited” despite not winning.

In fact, the 30 Rock alum really enjoyed Stephen Colbert as a host. “It was great. It was super fun,” Krakowski told Us at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17. “I thought Stephen was hilarious. It was a good night. It was fun.”

But the best moment for her involved a little low-key swig with her costar. The Ally McBeal alum told Us the highlight of her evening was “sneaking a drink with Tituss after we didn’t win anything.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Burgess, 38, looked to have a blast mingling with other stars all night, which he documented for fans on Instagram.

The Broadway alum broke into song with Black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lewis, as well as Insecure creator Issa Rae, in between commercials breaks and at the afterparties.

@traceeellisross we are murdering our made up song!!! And I mean murdering!!! I love u !!! A post shared by Tituss Burgess (@titusssawthis) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

“He’s way better at this than me,” Ross said as they belted out. “This is my hero.” Burgess kissed her and said, “I love you, baby.”

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards to-date. The Netflix series was recently picked up for a fourth season.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!