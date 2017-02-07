Fans of Jane the Virgin are returning to work with puffy eyes today. That's because the CW series killed off a favorite character during the February 6 episode titled "Chapter Fifty-Four."

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

As viewers know by now, Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) husband, Michael (Brett Dier), collapsed to the ground and died after taking the LSAT. His death was caused by an aortic dissection from the gunshot wound that he suffered in the season 2 finale. Jane received a phone call about his death and fell into Rafael's (Justin Baldoni) arms. Watch the heartbreaking scene in the video above.



Colleen Hayes/The CW

Viewers, as to be expected, were not happy. "Now I don't want to watch Jane the virgin anymore if Michael really is gone… he was my dream guy," one commenter wrote. A second critic added: "How are they going to kill off Michael?! I'm done watching Jane the Virgin."

Michael's demise was just as emotional for the cast. Rodriguez, 32, posted a photo of the pair hugging on set. "You are my partner in artistic crime. We did two plus seasons together and I will never have the words to express how you changed my life," she captioned the Instagram pic. "Thank you @brettdier #teamMichaelForever #janethevirgin #DreamComeTrueActingPartner."



You are my partner in artistic crime. We did two plus seasons together and I will never have the words to express how you changed my life. Thank you @brettdier #teamMichaelForever #janethevirgin #DreamComeTrueActingPartner A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

She also shared a video that Dier, 26, left on her phone the night she shot the heartbreaking phone call scene. He stayed in character for the clip as he professed his love for Jane. "Hi Jane, it's Michael," Dier said. "I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with you and to start a family with you. And I just want you to know that I think you're the most beautiful girl in the world."



Colleen Hayes/The CW

After the episode aired, Dier posted his own message about his experience on the comedy-drama telenovela.

The night I shot Michaels death scene Brett left this video in my phone. He told me it was ok to share it. I play it often. You are missed Michael. #janethevirgin @brettdier A video posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

"I have had such an incredible time on this show. It was one of the biggest moments of my life. Playing Michael has been a life changing experience, and I'm so thankful for it," he wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate all my fans support, and all the beautiful tweets and comments about my characters journey. This cast and crew, writers and directors, I will never forget. You guys are truly incredible people. And I'm so glad I got to meet you, grow with you and have you all in my life. Most giving, generous group I've ever encountered. I will love you all forever."

Read more reactions below:

Just watched last nights episode of Jane the Virgin and I am not okay! They killed off Michael 😭 — Jaquelyn (@jackieegee_) February 7, 2017

Yo I just started Jane the virgin and now someone spoiled that Michael dies, so nvm on this series then — h (@jklmnokwanda) February 7, 2017

MICHAEL DIES IN JANE THE VIRGIN WHAT HAVE I MISSED — Yami Turcios (@_yammalamma) February 7, 2017

I HAVENT WATCHED THE RECENT JANE THE VIRGIN AND ALL THESE TWEETS ABOUT MICHAEL ARE FREAKING ME OUT OMG — Yashira Rosado (@Woahyashira) February 7, 2017

Hold up, Jane the Virgin killed Michael???? I was never much of a fan, but WOW! Shocked. — Tiffany (@tifdunn) February 7, 2017

OMG WHY DID I WATCH JANE THE VIRGIN BEFORE GOING INTO WORK!!!! WHY MICHAEL!!!! 😭😭😭 — Frankie Colon (@FrankieColon1) February 7, 2017

Still not over Jane The Virgin! I never liked Michael but damn — Taylor. (@MorningTay) February 7, 2017

I don't even watch Jane the Virgin and I'm upset about what happened to Michael. — Alexandra Hernandez (@evilalex46) February 7, 2017

Missed Jane the virgin last night but ig Michael died... #teamrafael yayyyy — 🤦🏽‍♀️ (@sometimesigaf) February 7, 2017

They killed Michael on Jane the virgin. What is lifeeee — Muva (@ImbasicallyTori) February 7, 2017

I am not ok with finding out Michael died in Jane The Virgin. — mumbles the clown (@unionjhoes) February 7, 2017

IM CRYING 😭 MICHAEL DIES IN JANE THE VIRGIN 😭😭😭😭😭 — Shayla (@Peacock_svc) February 7, 2017

YIKES they killed Michael off Jane the Virgin? Yeah I'm good. — Amy Dunne. (@beatrixfuriosa) February 7, 2017

If I decided not to watch Jane The virgin from last night Michael isn't dead then right cause I'm not ready to accept that — Daniel (@JolexMyHeart) February 7, 2017



