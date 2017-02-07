Fans of Jane the Virgin are returning to work with puffy eyes today. That's because the CW series killed off a favorite character during the February 6 episode titled "Chapter Fifty-Four."

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

As viewers know by now, Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) husband, Michael (Brett Dier), collapsed to the ground and died after taking the LSAT. His death was caused by an aortic dissection from the gunshot wound that he suffered in the season 2 finale. Jane received a phone call about his death and fell into Rafael's (Justin Baldoni) arms. Watch the heartbreaking scene in the video above.

Viewers, as to be expected, were not happy. "Now I don't want to watch Jane the virgin anymore if Michael really is gone… he was my dream guy," one commenter wrote. A second critic added: "How are they going to kill off Michael?! I'm done watching Jane the Virgin."

Michael's demise was just as emotional for the cast. Rodriguez, 32, posted a photo of the pair hugging on set. "You are my partner in artistic crime. We did two plus seasons together and I will never have the words to express how you changed my life," she captioned the Instagram pic. "Thank you @brettdier #teamMichaelForever #janethevirgin #DreamComeTrueActingPartner."

She also shared a video that Dier, 26, left on her phone the night she shot the heartbreaking phone call scene. He stayed in character for the clip as he professed his love for Jane. "Hi Jane, it's Michael," Dier said. "I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with you and to start a family with you. And I just want you to know that I think you're the most beautiful girl in the world."

After the episode aired, Dier posted his own message about his experience on the comedy-drama telenovela.

"I have had such an incredible time on this show. It was one of the biggest moments of my life. Playing Michael has been a life changing experience, and I'm so thankful for it," he wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate all my fans support, and all the beautiful tweets and comments about my characters journey. This cast and crew, writers and directors, I will never forget. You guys are truly incredible people. And I'm so glad I got to meet you, grow with you and have you all in my life. Most giving, generous group I've ever encountered. I will love you all forever."

Read more reactions below: