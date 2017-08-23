SUR-prised? Wedding bells won’t be ringing anytime soon for Vanderpump Rules costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who’ve been dating for two years.

“[My family] does ask about marriage. You know, [Jax] has to go to basically all the different family members and so they pretty much bring it up a lot in every conversation,” Cartwright, 28, said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Monday, August 21. “But it’s because they’re just trying to make sure I’m OK, because I moved all the way across from Kentucky to L.A. It’s a big change and all this time that’s been taken way for them to spend with me, they want to make sure it’s worth something. So they’re just looking out for me and they just want to make sure that I’m making good decisions.”

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Taylor, 38, added that cultural differences may have contributed to the pressure Cartwright’s family put on on the pair to take their relationship to the next level.

“She grew up in a little bit more of a conservative environment than I did, so I mean getting married and that stuff, it’s very traditional. I’m not used to that,” the bartender explained. “My family’s not a very traditional family, so that was a little… I felt a little uncomfortable with that, but it’s not because it’s me, it’s just the way she grew up. So in the beginning, of course I get a little bit squirmy … It’s a lot of pressure and, you know, when we’re ready we’ll let everybody know.”’

The reality personalities met in Las Vegas in May 2015 and began dating shortly after. Their new series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky premieres on Bravo Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

